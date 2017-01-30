Soccer: Juventus extend lead to four points

Rome, January 30 - Juventus moved four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday, when second-placed AS Roma lost 3-2 away to Sampdoria. First-half goals by Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira put the Turin giants, who are aiming for a sixth consecutive league title, on 51 points from 21 games, while Roma have 47 from 22 matches. Third-placed Napoli also dropped points, being held 1-1 at home by second-bottom Palermo. Inter climbed to fourth by beating bottom side Pescara 3-0 for their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. Fifth-placed Lazio were beaten 1-0 at home by Chievo and seventh-placed AC Milan went down 2-1 at Udinese.