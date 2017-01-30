Gentiloni commits to 'openness' amid Trump ban row

Rome
30/01/2017
Rome, January 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has stressed that Italy is committed to being an open society amid the international controversy over United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose a ban on the entry of refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. "Italy is anchored to its values," Gentiloni tweeted. "Open society, plural identity, no discrimination. They are the pillars of Europe".
