Gentiloni commits to 'openness' amid Trump ban row

Italy 'anchored to values' says premier

Rome, January 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has stressed that Italy is committed to being an open society amid the international controversy over United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose a ban on the entry of refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. "Italy is anchored to its values," Gentiloni tweeted. "Open society, plural identity, no discrimination. They are the pillars of Europe".

