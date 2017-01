Italy and Spain have leading role to play in EU - PM

Madrid, January 27 - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Friday in a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy that Italy and Spain could play a "fundamental role in the coming months". First and foremost, he added, "as leading nations in the European Union, and so among the various issues that we discussed there was above all the significance of our commitment to relaunching the Union", naming as important dates the upcoming informal summit in Malta and the March 25 anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.