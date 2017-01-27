Rome

Major Risks Commission deputy chief resigns post-quake

In disagreement with chief over dam comments

Major Risks Commission deputy chief resigns post-quake

Rome, January 27 - The deputy chief of the Major Risks Commission, Gabriele Scarascia Mugnozza, has resigned in a spat over warnings dams might break after recent earthquakes. The decision was allegedly after a disagreement with the head of the commission, Sergio Bertolucci, following his statements about a possible disastrous 'Vajont effect' on the Campotosto dam if another strong earthquake were to occur. Scarascia Mugnozza has said that Bertolucci's words were associated with the Major Risks Commission despite the fact that no reference was made to Vajont in the minutes of the meeting. The resignation was received by the Civil Protection on Thursday and will now have to send it to the prime minister.

