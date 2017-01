Small part of Aurelian Walls falls off (3)

Rome, January 27 - A small bit of Rome's ancient Aurelian Walls fell off Friday. The wall was already being shored up in the area, in Viale del Policlinico, where the collapse took place. Officials said the collapse had been caused by recent earthquakes. The Aurelian Walls are a line of city walls built to protect the city from barbarian threats between 271 AD and 275 AD, during the reigns of the Roman Emperors Aurelian and Probus. They superseded the earlier Servian Wall built during the 4th century BC. photo: a crack that opened up in another part of the walls last October