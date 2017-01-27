Rome

Soccer: Boriello has to put up with gossip coverage - court

Rejects libel suit agst Fatto Quotidiano

Rome, January 27 - Much-travelled pin-up striker Marco Borriello has to put up with coverage of his love life, Italy's top court said Friday in rejecting a libel appeal against Rome daily Il Fatto Quotidiano, for an article titled Virtual Striker, Not on the Field but in the Sheets. As well as being a public figure, the Cassation Court said, Borriello has himself been the source of revelations on who he is dating, most notably the model and showgirl Belen Rodriguez. Naples-born Borriello, 34, a former Italy striker, currently plays for Cagliari. His previous clubs include AC Milan, Sampdoria, Juventus, Roma and Atalanta as well as English side West Ham United.

