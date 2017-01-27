Vatican City

Holocaust a reminder of human cruelty, says pope

Meeting at Vatican with European Jewish Congress

Vatican City, January 27 - Pope Francis on Friday called the Holocaust a reminder of human cruelty. He made the comment on Holocaust Remembrance Day when meeting in the morning at the Vatican with European Jewish Congress chief Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, who was accompanied by the lawyer Alessandro Ruben, special advisor to the European Jewish Congress. Kantor underscored the importance of fighting anti-Semitism and every form of radicalism by investing in education for future generations.

