New pope coins won't show his face

Vatican City, January 27 - Future Vatican coins to be issued starting in March will no longer show the face of Pope Francis, but his coat-of-arms instead, sources said Friday. Francis requested the change last year, they said. Vatican euro coins, which are made by the Italian mint, were first issued in 2002 when showed the face of Pope John Paul II. At least one previous pope, Paul VI, has preferred to have his coat-of-arms rather than his image on papal coins.