US-Mexico wall 'worrying sign' says Vatican (2)

Rome, January 27 - The Holy See is concerned about "the signal sent around the world" by the construction of a wall on the US-Mexican border and hopes other countries, in Europe especially, do not follow the example, the prefect of the Vatican's new Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, Cardinal Paul Turkson, said Friday. Talking to the SIR news agency, Turkson said "we hope the wall won't be built but knowing (US Prsident Donald) Trump perhaps it will." He said "the Holy See is concerned because it does not only regard the situation with Mexico but also the signal that it gives to the world. It isn't just the US that wants to build walls against migrants, it's happening in Europe too. I hop they don't follow this example. A president may build a wall but another president may come and knock it down".