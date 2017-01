M5S govt will imitate Ecuador on troika - Grillo (2)

Rome, January 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Friday wrote to Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa saying "when we get to government we will take as a model" the Ecuadorian government "in future relations with the European troika and the IMF". In the letter, the M5S leader said "we want to express the closeness" of the M5S, which in many aspects "takes inspiration from the 'Revolucion Ciudadana' and the principles of participant democracy in force in Ecuador today".