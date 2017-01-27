Lecce

Cameroonian migrant finds son eight years later

After being told 23-yr-old had been seen on Lampedusa

Cameroonian migrant finds son eight years later

Lecce, January 27 - A woman who arrived in Italy clandestinely and alone eight years ago from Cameroon has found her son after he landed on Lampedusa. A fellow Cameroonian told the woman that the boy, now 23, had been seen after arriving on Lampedusa. With the help of the trade union federation CGIL and several police stations, she was able to find him. The woman has long been living in Bergamo and the boy was found in an asylum seekers center in the Lecce province. The Lecce police station is finalizing the family reunification procedure. photo: a migrant woman

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Messina paradiso del diavolo

Messina paradiso del diavolo

di Marina Bottari

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ecco le verità di mons. La Piana

Ecco le verità
di mons. La Piana

di Rachele Gerace

Scacco alla cosca Piromalli, 33 fermi

Scacco alla cosca
Piromalli, 33 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive