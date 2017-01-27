Cameroonian migrant finds son eight years later

Lecce, January 27 - A woman who arrived in Italy clandestinely and alone eight years ago from Cameroon has found her son after he landed on Lampedusa. A fellow Cameroonian told the woman that the boy, now 23, had been seen after arriving on Lampedusa. With the help of the trade union federation CGIL and several police stations, she was able to find him. The woman has long been living in Bergamo and the boy was found in an asylum seekers center in the Lecce province. The Lecce police station is finalizing the family reunification procedure. photo: a migrant woman