Milan gets first woman prefect

Rome, January 27 - Milan got its first woman prefect on Friday. Potenza-born Luciana Lamorgese, 64, hitherto the interior minister's cabinet chief, spent 38 years rising through the ranks of the interior ministry. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said he was looking forward to an "intense and fruitful" collaboration with her. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni called her "an excellent choice". The prefect is the representative of central government in Italian cities.