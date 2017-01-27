Man who killed ex in Milan gas blast was 'partially insane' (2)

Milan, January 27 - A psychological assessment of Giuseppe Pellicanò, an ad man behind a June 12 Milan apartment gas explosion that killed his former partner Micaela Masella and a young couple from Marche, found that the man was "partially insane" at the time of the crime. His two daughters were also severely burned in the blast. If upheld during the trial, the assessment could lead to a reduction in his sentenced due to "diminished responsibility". Pellicanò had previously confessed in front of the preliminary investigative judge after his arrest on July 1 that he had unscrewed the gas tube, causing the explosion in the building. However, during questioning he had said that he remembered doing so in "photograms", in part due to the pharmaceuticals he took regularly to treat insomnia and anxiety. He was reportedly suffering from depression after separating from his former partner, Micaela Masella, who had started seeing someone else. Pellicanò nevertheless continued to live in the same home with her and their two daughters. The assessment will be discussed in front of the judge on February 24. The lawyers of Masella's family and those of the families of the young Marche-born couple killed in the blast, Chiara Magnamassa and Riccardo Maglianesi, will have consultants to look at the assessment. If the judge upholds the assessment of "partial insanity", the trial - probably with simplified proceedings, which already provide for the sentence to be reduced by one third - Pellicanò's sentence will be reduced further. If he were to be found entirely insane at the time of the crime, he would be acquitted.