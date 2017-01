Don't give in to banality of evil says Renzi

Rome, January 27 - Former premier Matteo Renzi urged everyone on International Holocaust Remembrance Day "not to give in to the banality of evil", using Hannah Arendt's phrase on the 1963 trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann. The leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party, who quit as premier last month after losing a Constitutional reform referendum, also said politics should do more to nurture values that will make sure there is no chance of a genocide recurring.