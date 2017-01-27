Don't be faint-hearted says pope

Vatican City

Live life with courage

Vatican City, January 27 - Pope Francis on Friday urged Christians at a Vatican Mass not to be faint-hearted and to "live everyday life with courage, don't be afraid". Meeting members of the international commission for dialogue with Eastern Orthodox Churches later, he asked "what are we waiting for to be united?" The pope also recalled the victims of "cruel abductions" as well as hostages and slaves, especially in the Middle East.

