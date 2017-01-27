Don't be faint-hearted says pope

Vatican City
27/01/2017
Vatican City, January 27 - Pope Francis on Friday urged Christians at a Vatican Mass not to be faint-hearted and to "live everyday life with courage, don't be afraid". Meeting members of the international commission for dialogue with Eastern Orthodox Churches later, he asked "what are we waiting for to be united?" The pope also recalled the victims of "cruel abductions" as well as hostages and slaves, especially in the Middle East.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Marina Bottari
Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ecco le verità
di mons. La Piana
di Rachele Gerace
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online