11 nabbed over Bari street food sellers' involtini riot

Bari, January 27 - Italian police on Friday arrested 11 people in the wake of last May's riot by unlicensed street-food sellers against a council crackdown on food standards in the southern Italian city of Bari. Some officers were hurt after the hawkers threw bottles at and clashed with police, also threatening Mayor Antonio Decaro. The crackdown came after health and hygiene standards were reportedly breached in the sale of traditional meat involtini.