Rome city accounts 'precarious' - auditors (2)

Monitoring needed says OREF

Rome city accounts 'precarious' - auditors (2)

Rome, January 27 - Rome auditors on Friday said the city's accounts showed a "precarious financial balance, to be kept under control and to be verified" in further assessments of the 2017-2019 budget. The head of auditors' body OREF, Federica Tiezzi said "it's true that the balance sheet presents an equilibrium but, unless the council gets active, the existing potential risks could still place the body at risk". OREF rejected the city budget in December. Explaining why the auditors had reversed their opinion and now approved the budget, Tiezzi said there had been "substantive" changes. She said "while our judgment is favourable because the budget is balanced, compared to the previous one, there remain a whole set of critical issues that can be seen in our reservations". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's potential spending is crimped by a historic debt widely reported as 13 billion euros.

