Unions announce four-hour Alitalia strike on February 23

Rome, January 27 - Air-transport unions on Friday announced a four-hour strike on February 23 of Alitalia personnel. The air-transport unions belonging to Italy's big confederations - Filt-CGIL, Fit-CISL, Uiltrasporti and UGL Trasporto Aereo - said their members would walk off the job from 2 to 6 pm on Thursday, February 23, as a strike was "the only democratic tool to safeguard workers' rights at this time". Talks on a wave of job losses at the air carrier broke down Thursday.