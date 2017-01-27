Brussels

Quake measures separate from response to EC - Padoan (2)

Govt to pass 'concrete measures' for areas affected next week

Quake measures separate from response to EC - Padoan (2)

Brussels, January 27 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday that the government's planned spending on the areas of central Italy affected by a recent series of earthquakes will be separate from the measures it will present in its response to the European Commission's request for further reductions in the budget deficit. "The Commission expects a response on February 1 and that response will arrive," Padoan said. The minister added new "concrete measures" for the quake zones will be approved next week "independently of how we will respond to the Commission's request to make an adjustment".

