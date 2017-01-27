Pompeii wall collapses (2)

Pompeii, January 27 - A wall has collapsed at the Pompeii archaeological site, ANSA sources said Friday. The damage was reported at the House of the Citharede (Casa del Citarista), named after a statue of Apollo Citharede (Apollo the lyre-player) that was found there and is now kept at a Naples museum. Superintendency experts and Carabinieri police are on the scene. The part of wall that fell measures some 1.5 square metres, sources said, and is part of a non-frescoed cubicle adjacent to the atrium of another domus currently closed to the public, the House of the Terracotta Press. The area of Pompeii is the last of the so-called 'Regions' that are set to be restored in the Great Pompeii Project, the superintendency said. The superintendency said "implementing the Great Pompeii Project is the best way of averting such collapses".