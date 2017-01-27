Rome

No cancelling Italian Holocaust blame - Mattarella

Honoring just people doesn't cancel crimes of others - president

No cancelling Italian Holocaust blame - Mattarella

Rome, January 27 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday said the heroic actions of Italians during the Holocaust don't cancel the crimes committed by others, speaking at a ceremony at the presidential Quirinale palace to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "Remembering and honoring, as is right, the many just people, the many heroic actions, however does not cancel the crimes of those who were accomplices of the executioners for fear, fanaticism or interest, in Italy as well", he said.

