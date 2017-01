Germ of intolerance still alive, says Mattarella

Rome, January 27 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella warned Friday that the intolerance that made the Holocaust possible is still alive today. "Even today we have to ask ourselves, how is it possible that the germ of intolerance, discrimination and violence still spreads today in various forms, which go form negationism, to xenophobia, anti-Zionism, old and new racism, supremacy, exasperated nationalism and religious fanaticism?," Mattarella asked at a ceremony at the presidential palace for Holocaust Remembrance Day.