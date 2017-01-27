AP will never vote for additional budget - Lupi

Rome, January 27 - The centrist AP group, a junior partner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni's coalition government, said Friday that it would not vote for a corrective mini budget to meet European Commission demands for a further reduction in Italy's deficit. "We in the AP are not willing (to accept) any additional budgets requested by the European Union, we will never vote for it," said AP's Lower House whip Maurizio Lupi. "The priority objective set by the Italian (2017) budget law is to finance growth and that should be Europe's main aim too".