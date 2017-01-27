Rome

AP will never vote for additional budget - Lupi

EC wants adjustment in Italy's public finances

AP will never vote for additional budget - Lupi

Rome, January 27 - The centrist AP group, a junior partner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni's coalition government, said Friday that it would not vote for a corrective mini budget to meet European Commission demands for a further reduction in Italy's deficit. "We in the AP are not willing (to accept) any additional budgets requested by the European Union, we will never vote for it," said AP's Lower House whip Maurizio Lupi. "The priority objective set by the Italian (2017) budget law is to finance growth and that should be Europe's main aim too".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Messina paradiso del diavolo

Messina paradiso del diavolo

di Marina Bottari

Ecco le verità di mons. La Piana

Ecco le verità
di mons. La Piana

di Rachele Gerace

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

di Rosario Pasciuto

Scacco alla cosca Piromalli, 33 fermi

Scacco alla cosca
Piromalli, 33 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive