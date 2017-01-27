Rome Mayor Raggi denies negotiations with prosecutors (2)

Rome

M5S member describes reports as 'fantasies'

Rome, January 27 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Friday denied reports she was negotiating with prosecutors for an agreement in relation to an abuse-of-office probe into an appointment. "After false (media) reconstructions of telephone calls between me and (M5S leader) Beppe Grillo, a phantom negotiation with Rome prosecutors has been invented," Raggi said on Grillo's blog. "I'm sorry for those who made it up, but when I have something to say, I'll say it to the magistrates, which is how things should be. "The rest are fantasies which, at this point, will be evaluated by the magistrates". Raggi is under investigation in a probe into the appointment as city tourism department head of Renato Marra, brother of her former personnel chief, Raffaele Marra, who was arrested for suspected corruption last month. Renato Marra's appointment has been revoked.

