Italy marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Rome, January 27 - Italy on Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day with events scheduled across the country. Holocaust Day is held on January 27 every year, the date in 1945 when the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz in occupied Poland, was liberated by Soviet troops. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi hosted a ceremony at the Campidoglio city hall attended by Roman students. "Remembering is the strongest antidote against oblivion and indifference", she said. The commemoration was attended by two Roman Holocaust survivors, Sami Modiano and Piero Terracina, by the president of the city's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, and by the president of the Shoah Museum foundation, Mario Venezia. Exhibits in the capital organized to commemorate Holocaust Day include 'La razza nemica' (The enemy race), running from January 30 through May 7 at the Shoah Museum foundation at the Casina dei Vallati. In another event to mark Holocaust memorial day, a ceremony in Naples commemorated the city's two youngest Holocaust victims, Luciana Pacifici and Sergio De Simone, who were respectively eight months old and seven years old when they died. Pacifici died in 1944 on a train that was taking her to Auschwitz. De Simone was killed at the Bullenhuser Damm School the following year after being used together with another 19 children for experiments by Nazi SS physician Kurt Heissmeyer based on the Nazi theory that race played a role in developing tuberculosis.

