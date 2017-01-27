Rome

Di Maio says met Marra only once (2)

M5S bidwig, Deputy House Speaker says meeting transparent

Di Maio says met Marra only once (2)

Rome, January 27 - Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a leading lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Friday denied a report in Corriere della Sera that he met the arrested former city of Rome personnel chief, Raffaele Marra, several times. "The only time I met Marra, I did so in my office in the House in total transparency," Di Maio said in a post on the blog of M5S leader Beppe Grillo. "The meeting was properly recorded and, as I have nothing to hide, I was the one who gave the news about it". The Corriere della Sera report said that Di Maio had agreed with a decision to send documents to anti-corruption agency ANAC and had give the green light to appointments in Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration, including Marra's, during at least two meetings that prosecutors are reportedly looking into. "I did not authorize anything, never mind the sending of documents to ANAC," Di Maio said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Messina paradiso del diavolo

Messina paradiso del diavolo

di Marina Bottari

Ecco le verità di mons. La Piana

Ecco le verità
di mons. La Piana

di Rachele Gerace

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

di Rosario Pasciuto

Scacco alla cosca Piromalli, 33 fermi

Scacco alla cosca
Piromalli, 33 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive