Di Maio says met Marra only once (2)

Rome, January 27 - Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a leading lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Friday denied a report in Corriere della Sera that he met the arrested former city of Rome personnel chief, Raffaele Marra, several times. "The only time I met Marra, I did so in my office in the House in total transparency," Di Maio said in a post on the blog of M5S leader Beppe Grillo. "The meeting was properly recorded and, as I have nothing to hide, I was the one who gave the news about it". The Corriere della Sera report said that Di Maio had agreed with a decision to send documents to anti-corruption agency ANAC and had give the green light to appointments in Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration, including Marra's, during at least two meetings that prosecutors are reportedly looking into. "I did not authorize anything, never mind the sending of documents to ANAC," Di Maio said.