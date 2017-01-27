Boldrini says parliament should discuss election law

Rome
27/01/2017
Rome, January 27 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said parliament should get cracking on debating the election law after the Constitutional Court struck down parts of the Italicum system this week. "It's clear that we'll have to wait for the explanation of the Constitutional Court's decision, but time must not be wasted," Boldrini told reporters. "I hope that the election law starts being discussed in parliament".
