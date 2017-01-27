Man convicted for killing wife, kids won't appeal sentence

Milan, January 27 - Carlo Lissi, a 34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison by a court of first instance for the 2014 murder of his wife and two children in the northern town of Motta Visconti, has announced he will not appeal. Lissi, who is detained in Pavia, announced his decision in a letter to Milan's appeals court that was made public on Friday. He was sentenced to life on January 18. In the letter, Lissi wrote that he deserved to spend life in prison and apologized to judges for "wasting their time". The man, who worked as a computer technician, on June 14, 2014, killed his wife Maria Cristina Omes and his children Giulia, 5, and Gabriele, 20 months, with a knife. After the murders, he went out to watch a soccer game with a group of friends. Lissi had fallen in love with a colleague and wanted to be in a relationship with her, according to investigators.