Milan

Man convicted for killing wife, kids won't appeal sentence

went to soccer game after killing family in 2014

Man convicted for killing wife, kids won't appeal sentence

Milan, January 27 - Carlo Lissi, a 34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison by a court of first instance for the 2014 murder of his wife and two children in the northern town of Motta Visconti, has announced he will not appeal. Lissi, who is detained in Pavia, announced his decision in a letter to Milan's appeals court that was made public on Friday. He was sentenced to life on January 18. In the letter, Lissi wrote that he deserved to spend life in prison and apologized to judges for "wasting their time". The man, who worked as a computer technician, on June 14, 2014, killed his wife Maria Cristina Omes and his children Giulia, 5, and Gabriele, 20 months, with a knife. After the murders, he went out to watch a soccer game with a group of friends. Lissi had fallen in love with a colleague and wanted to be in a relationship with her, according to investigators.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Operazione provvidenza: le foto dei fermati

Messina paradiso del diavolo

Messina paradiso del diavolo

di Marina Bottari

Ecco le verità di mons. La Piana

Ecco le verità
di mons. La Piana

di Rachele Gerace

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

Omicidio Scipilliti, un intreccio pazzesco

di Rosario Pasciuto

Scacco alla cosca Piromalli, 33 fermi

Scacco alla cosca
Piromalli, 33 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive