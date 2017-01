Di Maio says met Marra only once

Rome, January 27 - Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a leading lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Friday denied a report in Corriere della Sera that he met the arrested former city of Rome personnel chief, Raffaele Marra, several times. "The only time I met Marra, I did so in my office in the House in total transparency," Di Maio said in a post on the blog of M5S leader Beppe Grillo. "The meeting was properly recorded and, as I have nothing to hide, I was the one who gave the news about it".