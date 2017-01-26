Pope Francis' 'Idea of Art' becomes documentary

Rome, January 26 - Pope Francis' 2015 book 'My Idea of Art' on the evangelising power of painting, sculpture and architecture is being turned into a documentary, it emerged on Thursday. The film takes the viewer on a guided tour of the Vatican Museums, St Peter's square and the basilica following an itinerary set out by the pope to discover those works that best illustrate his idea of the ability of art to contrast a culture of exclusion and waste. "The museums must increasingly become the place of beauty and welcome. They need to throw open their doors to people from all over the world," Francis writes. The documentary is narrated by the book's co-author Tiziano Lupi, a journalist, and directed by Claudio Rossi Massimi. Available in six languages, it will be available in early 2017 distributed by Draka Distribution.