'Unthinkable' court shd write election law -Berlusconi (2)

Rome, January 26 - Three-time premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said in an interview appearing in Il Foglio Friday that "it is unthinkable that in a democracy a judicial and not legislative organ should write the electoral law", referring to the Constitutional Court's revision of the Italicum law. The revision of the Italicum has produced what many are calling a Legalicum law which could conceivably be used immediately - although President Sergio Mattarella wants it to be fully harmonised with the proportional representation law in force for the Senate. The top court's ruling Wednesday has sparked a political battle on when to return to the polls.