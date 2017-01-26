Rome

Health institute chief hails 'historic' pact on vaccines (2)

'Accord big step forward for public health', Ricciardi says

Rome, January 26 - Walter Ricciardi, president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), on Thursday hailed a "historic" agreement between the State and the regions to make all vaccinations provided for in the 2017-2019 vaccine plan compulsory across the country. The agreement was "unanimous, with the consent of all the regions," Ricciardi added. The aim now is to introduce a law making the vaccinations obligatory for nursery and pre-school enrolment. "This will bring an end to the confusion that still exists between compulsory and recommended vaccinations by clarifying definitively that all vaccinations are compulsory both ethically and scientifically in so much as they save human lives," Ricciardi said. The ISS chief said the agreement is a big step forward for protecting public health. Italy has seen a recent drop in vaccinations partly due to health scares amid growing concern about the reappearance of vaccine-preventable diseases that had been largely eradicated.

