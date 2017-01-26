Rome

Snap vote or 'Legalicum' in Senate - Grillo-Mattarella (2)

'Immediate' response needed to end-of-tether country

Rome, January 26 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Thursday urged President Sergio Mattarella to either immediately dissolve parliament for a snap vote or call for all political parties to follow the M5S in applying the Italicum law as revised by the Constitutional Court - dubbed the Legalicum - to the Senate, "so as to have an effective harmonisation of the electoral laws in the two houses". "President, the country has come to the limit of what it can bear", he said in an open letter to the head of State. "This situation cannot go on for long. Italy needs immediate responses," Grillo wrote.

