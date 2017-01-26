Italy seeks UNESCO status for Prosecco country

Rome, January 26 - Italy is seeking to have the hills around the Veneto towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene where the world-famous Prosecco sparkling wine is made put on UNESCO's world heritage list. The national UNESCO committee on Thursday approved the dossier for the bid for UNESCO status. The committee decided to send to Paris the bid to be a UNESCO site by the end of 2018. Only nine wine-producing areas are on the UNESCO list, out of total of more than 1,000 worldwide. Prosecco country covers more than 20,000 hectares and 15 municipalities in the Veneto. The bid, which was approved by Farm Minister Maurizio Martina Wednesday, aims to lengthen Italy's lead at the top of the UNESCO standings. It currently has 51 UNESCO sites and has recently been pushed close by China which has risen to 50, and by Spain with 49.