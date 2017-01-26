Rome

FIGC, Lega A and B heads to anti-mafia commission (2)

Heads of Lega Pro and players association AIC will also be heard

FIGC, Lega A and B heads to anti-mafia commission (2)

Rome, January 26 - The parliamentary anti-mafia commission said Thursday it will hear the president of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), the presidents of Lega A, Lega B and Lega Pro, and the president of the Italian soccer players' association (AIC). The summons, for which a date has yet to be set, came after a meeting of the 'Mafia and Sporting Events" panel, which the commission has asked to look into infiltration of professional soccer by organised crime. The panel is carryong out hearings of experts and on Thursday it herd from sports journalist Daniele Poto. It will soon call magistrates engaged in relevant probes as well as soccer prosecutors. The panel will then report back top the commission. Juventus said in a statement on Thursday that none of its employees were being probed in a criminal investigation by Turin prosecutors concerning suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia. The Italian champions also said they fully cooperated with the probe into alleged crimes against persons and property, including alleged "attempts to infiltrate some activities of Juventus Football Club". photo: FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio

