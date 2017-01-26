'Not normal to depend on magistrature' – Italian bishops

Rome, January 26 - It is not normal for the functioning of the public administration to be dictated by the magistrature, the secretary-general of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) Monsignor Nunzio Galantino said on Thursday following the long-awaited decision by the Constitutional Court on the 2015 Italicum electoral law. "That there are two electoral laws issuing from the magistrature is for all to see," Msgr Galantino said in reference to the separate rules currently governing the election of the two houses of parliament that are the result of changes made to different laws - the 2005 Porcellum law for the Senate and the Italicum for the Chamber of Deputies - by the Constitutional Court. "A country where the magistrature dictates the functioning of the public administration is not normal, it means that politics has failed to do its job," he continued. "Politicians need to reflect on this." Msgr Galantino said it was not for bishops to decide when the country should return to the polls amid calls from some quarters for snap elections after the Constitutional Court said the revised Italicum could be applied immediately. "What matters is that elections are not a distraction...It is important to resolve problems, not delay solutions," he said. Msgr Galantino also expressed solidarity with the people affected by recent earthquakes in central Italy and insisted that they must not be abandoned once the emergency has passed. In addition, he urged the government not to postpone measures in support of families. "This means postponing their serenity and ending up at the mercy of the first populist to take the stand," Msgr Galantino said.