Fresh quake spending not part of talks - Moscovici (4)

Brussels, January 26 - Italy's fresh spending on its most recent earthquakes is not part of negotiations with the European Commission on cutting the deficit by an extra 0.2% of GDP, Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday. The EC, he said, "has already demonstrated it is at Italy's side and will always be there" but the new spending "doesn't come into the ongoing talks", he said. The EC is "ready to examine it" but "we expect something else in response to our letter" asking for the extra deficit cut, he said. "Italy is the country that has benefitted the most from flexibility, it has had it for investments, reforms, refugees and earthquake," said Moscovici, who this week described quake spending as partly "structural". He said he had just repeated "the same things (as in the November assessment of the budget) vis-a-vis a new catastrophe and the avalanche". According to Moscovici, "it is clear that in the spending for the quake that we have already included in the discussion with Italy there are elements that are one-off and structural elements, for example where you have to improve prevention, consolidation, to remedy the damage of quakes that often hit Italy. "But it's nothing new". The extra 0.2% of GDP on the deficit would amount to about 3.4 billion euros. Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said Italy's answer will come after it has prepared its next economic blueprint, the DEF. Moscovici stressed the EC "has written a letter to (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan together with (Euro Commissioner Valdis) Dombrovskis which is extremely precise and we expect a precise answer" from Italy. "We are in a process of talks and constructive dialogue, I saw Padoan at Davos and the exchanges were positive. The letter is there, the figures too, the answers are awaited".