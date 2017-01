'Soon they'll say I've killed someone' - Raggi

Rome, January 26 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday blasted media reports on an abuse-of-office probe regarding her after some newspapers speculated about the possibility of an immediate trial or of the first citizen reaching a plea bargain. "These are just journalistic reconstructions," Raggi told Corriere TV. "They (the prosecutors) called me and I'll go and respond. "I imagine that soon they (the media) will say I've killed someone too".