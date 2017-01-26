Fresh quake spending not part of talks - Moscovici (2)

Brussels, January 26 - Italy's fresh spending on its most recent earthquakes is not part of negotiations with the European Commission on cutting the deficit by an extra 0.2% of GDP, Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday. The EC, he said, "has already demonstrated it is at Italy's side and will always be there" but the new spending "doesn't come into the ongoing talks", he said. The EC is "ready to examine it" but "we expect something else in response to our letter" asking for the extra deficit cut, he said. The extra 0.2% of GDP would amount to about 3.4 billion euros. Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said Italy's answer will come after it has prepared its next economic blueprint, the DEF.