Quarto mayor blasts M5S for double standard over Raggi

(see related) Naples, January 26 - Rosa Capuozzo, the mayor of the town of Quarto near Naples, on Thursday accused the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) of a double standard after failing to expel Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi even though she is under investigation. Capuozzo was ejected from the M5S in January 2016 after failing to obey an order from the movement to quit her post after her administration was hit by a probe. "Rosa Capuozzo is not Virginia Raggi," she said. "I, the injured party in a probe, was isolated and no one thought about changing the (M5S) statute, as happened for Rome. "Quarto and its citizens were abandoned. I express solidarity for Virginia but the movement today is distant from the base. No dissent is allowed".