FCA profits soar, Marchionne praises Trump

Turin, January 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne on Thursday praised United States President Donald Trump's vision for the car industry as the company reported a big rise in profits. FCA said that its adjusted net profit increased 47% to 2.516 billion euros in 2016. It said net profit was 1.814 billion, a big increase from 93 million euros in 2015. The Italian-American carmaker said adjusted EBIT increased 26% to 6.056 billion euros, with all segments profitable and improving year-on-year. Its net industrial debt was 4.6 billion euros at the end of 2016, an improvement of 0.5 billion with respect to 2015. "We welcome Trump's proposals and his commitment to the auto sector," Marchionne said during a conference call on the Italian-American carmaker's financial results after taking part in a meeting with Trump and other top car executives. "We want to work with Trump". Marchionne expressed concern, however, about the possibility of new cross-border taxes and tariffs. FCA has completed 60% of its 2014-2018 business plan and management is "focused on concluding it," Marchionne said. He reiterated that "2016 was a record year" and that the group "is proceeding with decision towards the realisation of the 2018 objectives." He said "we have taken all the business decisions, our objective is to realise the plan".

