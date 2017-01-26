Italians 'feel poorer' - Eurispes (2)

Rome, January 26 - The economic crisis continues to bite in Italy and one in four Italians say they feel "quite" or "very" poor, think tank Eurispes said in its annual report Thursday. More than one in 10, 13.8%, are forced to go back and live with their parents or in-laws because they can't meet mortgage or rent payments, it said. The percentage of these was highest in the north-west, 19.5%, followed by Sardinia and Sicily on 14.2% and the centre with 9.4%. "Almost half households" say they can't make ends meet each month - 48.3%, 1% up on last year - and many are forced to dip into their savings and cut spending, including medical expenses, although purchasing power is largely holding up.