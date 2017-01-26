Marino to trial for 'linking' M5S to Buzzi, Carminati (2)

Rome

Rome, January 26 - Former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino was sent to trial Thursday for allegedly linking the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to Capital Mafia kingpins Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi. In statements made on January 21, 2015, former Democratic Party (PD) mayor Marino allegedly linked the M5S to the mafia and the two ringleaders of the gang that muscled in on city contracts. The defamation trial will start on January 24, 2018. The preliminary hearings judge's decision to send Marino to trial went against a request by prosecutors to drop the case. During his 2013-2015 term Marino was hit by the Capital Mafia probe but claimed credit in reporting much of its wrongdoing to police. Marino's term was eventually ended by the PD, which pulled the plug after a string of gaffes and an expenses scandal in which he was recently cleared.

