Italian police, FBI in 'Ndrangheta op

33 arrests in Piromalli clan

Rome, January 26 - Italian police and the FBI on Thursday carried out operations against one of the most powerful clans in Italy's strongest and richest mafia, the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta. Some 33 people were arrested in probes into the Piromalli clan's business interests in Italy and the US, including around the massive Gioia Tauro container port and across the wealthy Lombard belt, where the clan exercised "radical control over business apparatus and the real-estate and agri-food sectors including Milan's fruit and vegetable market". The Piromallis' agri-food interests amounted to an annual 16 billion euros, police said, while their US interests were centred on "massive" penetration of the olive-oil market. The ringleader of the operations was Antonio Piromalli, 45, son of one of the historic leaders of the clan, 72-year-old Pino, who has been held in the top security '41 bis' mafia jail regime for over 20 years. Police seized some 40 million euros in assets.

