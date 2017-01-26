Fewer Italians have pets - Eurispes

Rome, January 26 - The economic crisis has prompted many Italians to dump their pets, the Eurispes think tanks said Thursday. The number of Italians with pets fell by 10% over the last year, it said, meaning that exactly one third of Italians, 33%, were pet owners. Spending on feeding and looking after the animals fell significantly, Eurispes said. More Italians (62%) had dogs than cats (40.8%). Some 34.4% of owners bought their pet in a shop while 22.1% got it from a shelter or pound, 30.4 took in a stray and 31.3% received the animal as a gift.