FCA's Marchionne says Trump auto proposals 'positive'

Turin, January 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne on Thursday praised United States President Donald Trump's vision for the car industry. "We welcome Trump's proposals and his commitment to the auto sector," Marchionne said during a conference call on the Italian-American carmaker's financial results after taking part in a meeting with Trump and top car executives. "We want to work with Trump". Marchionne expressed concern, however, about the possibility of new cross-border taxes.