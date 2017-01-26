Half Italians unhappy with NHS - Eurispes

Rome, January 26 - More than half Italians are not happy with the national health service with waiting lists for appointments and tests the biggest bugbear, according to the annual report from think tank Eurispes out Thursday. Some 54.3% were unhappy while 45.6% were satisfied, a figure that has been steady since seven years ago, it said. Over 70% of southern Italians were dissatisfied with the service. In the north-east, on the other hand, 70.3% were satisfied, and in the northwest 56.3%. The picture was quite different in the centre and south. In the centre 34% were happy and 65.9% unhappy; in Sicily and Sardinia 27.6% were happy and 72.4% unhappy; and other parts of the south 26.4% were happy and 73.6% unhappy.