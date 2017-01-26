Soccer: Diego Lopez named Palermo boss

Palermo, January 26 - Diego Lopez on Thursday agreed a two-year deal to become Palermo coach replacing Eugenio Corini who quit earlier this week with the Sicilians second from bottom in Serie A, 11 points from safety. "It's a unique opportunity for me," said the Uruguayan former Cagliari and Bologna boss after agreeing terms with Palermo's 'coach-eating' chairman, Maurizio Zamparini. "We know it's a complicated situation, but I, too, believe we'll stay up. "We have to work hard and speak little. I have the confidence of the president, I'm holding on to that. "Palermo is an important city, I met with the President yesterday and he made me very happy because the first thing he said to me was to do well. "The President talked about this season, but also next year. That makes me think of something important. "The transfer market? I haven't asked for anything." Corini quit on Tuesday after less than two months in charge having led the Rosaneri to only one win in seven matches. The move came two days after Palermo was beaten 1-0 at home by Inter Milan. Diego Lopez is Palermo's fourth coach this season. Davide Ballardini was in charge for just two games at the start of the season before being axed. On November 30 Zamparini sacked Ballardioni's replacement Roberto De Zerbi and appointed their former player Corini as coach. De Zerbi got the chop after the Sicilians were eliminated from the Italian Cup by second-division Spezia. Corini, who previously coached Chievo Verona, played as central defender and captain of the Palermo side that won promotion to Serie A in 2004 after 32 years out of the top flight. Zamparini has made almost 60 coaching changes in 29 years as club owner. Lopez's appointment is the sixth coaching change in Serie A since the season began.