'Cabinet to allow quake-hit students to finish school year'

Rome, January 26 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli on Thursday said the government is scheduled to approve next week legislation to enable students in areas struck by earthquakes and an unprecedented wave of bad weather to finish the school year. The legislation will be part of a decree for urgent measures in favor of the population affected by central Italy's earthquake emergency and bad weather, during which many schools across the country were forced to shut down,. The measure will grant "an exception to the 200 days provided for the 2016-2017 academic year" that will enable students to finish the school year and carry out end-of-year tests, Fedeli told Radio1.