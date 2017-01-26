Rome

'Cabinet to allow quake-hit students to finish school year'

Including State exams, says education minister

'Cabinet to allow quake-hit students to finish school year'

Rome, January 26 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli on Thursday said the government is scheduled to approve next week legislation to enable students in areas struck by earthquakes and an unprecedented wave of bad weather to finish the school year. The legislation will be part of a decree for urgent measures in favor of the population affected by central Italy's earthquake emergency and bad weather, during which many schools across the country were forced to shut down,. The measure will grant "an exception to the 200 days provided for the 2016-2017 academic year" that will enable students to finish the school year and carry out end-of-year tests, Fedeli told Radio1.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Far West sul Viale Giostra

Far West sul Viale Giostra

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive