Italicum ruling triggers political battle

Rome, January 26 - The Constitutional Court's ruling on Wednesday, which struck down parts of the Italicum election law but say what remains was immediately applicable, has triggered a political battle over whether to return to the polls The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is currently vying with Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) to be top in the polls, and the rightwing Northern League and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties both called for snap elections. So did ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the PD secretary, who quit as head of government in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. A rebel minority within Renzi's PD and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia, meanwhile, came out against early elections. FI said parliament should now step in to harmonise the electoral systems of the two houses of parliament - the Italicum was designed only to be used in the Lower House as the Senate was meant to become an assembly of regional representatives under the rejected Constitutional reform. One of Renzi's predecessors as PD head, Pier Luigi Bersani, said it was not a good time to have an election campaign given the country's problems, including reconstruction in areas of central Italy hit by the recent series of earthquakes. "I won't take any election law because we have to vote," Bersani said in an interview published in Thursday's Corriere della Sera. "Elections are not the only thing. There are people's lives too". On Wednesday the Constitutional Court ruled legitimate a winner's bonus in the Italicum awarded to any party getting more than 40% of votes. The top court declared illegitimate, however, a part of the Italicum allowing a party list head elected in more than one constituency to choose the constituency he wanted to represent. It also said a run-off envisaged in the Italicum if no party reached the 40% threshold was illegitimate.